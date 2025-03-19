Migrant dies trying to cross English Channel

A migrant has died after being pulled from the water while trying to cross the English Channel, the French coastguard said.

A rescue operation was launched after reports that a group of people tried to board a dinghy and got into difficulty in the Equihen-Plage area, in northern France, shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

Two people were rescued from the water, with one suffering from hypothermia while the other was in cardiac arrest.

The pair were taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer for treatment by onshore emergency services but the person who suffered cardio-respiratory arrest was declared dead despite efforts to save them.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The coastguard added search operations are under way off the coast of Pas-de-Calais looking for any other possible people in the sea.

The death is the third recorded by the French coastguard in its rescue operations in the Channel this year.

Latest Home Office figures show no migrants crossing the English Channel have arrived over the last week.

Some 261 migrants arrived after making the journey in five boats on March 10, taking the provisional total of arrivals for the year to 4,395 people.