King and Queen meet creatives during visit to heart of Belfast

The King and Queen began a visit to Northern Ireland by meeting creatives at the Commercial Court in the heart of Belfast.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by Lord Mayor Micky Murray, High Sheriff Fiona McAteer and Belfast North MP John Finucane.

Serenaded by the music of The Causeway Shantymen, they spoke to the makers of the multicoloured electric umbrellas and signs that decorate the Commercial Court and walking tour guides.

They greeted members of the public who had gathered to see them, before visiting the Sea Holly Gallery.

King Charles and Queen Camilla listen to the Causeway Shantymen during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast (Samir Hessein/PA)

The royal couple viewed an exhibition by artist Ciaran Gallagher, who has painted figures from the local community including chefs, window washers, police officers and street performers.

Hillas Smith – whose performing name is Mr H – and Timmy as Igor, performed a quick trick for Charles and Camilla in front of the painting Mr Gallagher had done.

“He was asking us, ‘what is it you actually do’ and I said, ‘well, a bit of everything, you know yourself’ and he said, ‘no I certainly do’,” Mr Smith said.

Charles and Camilla watch a trick being performed during the visit (Samir Hussein/PA)

Chris McNevison, of Sign Craft, said the royals were “really interested in what we had done”.

He said: “(It was) very humbling to see him come down our own Commercial Court there, the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

“This street has just become so iconic and symbolic of what we have in Belfast, the sort of talent and creativity that’s here.

“It’s certainly a day to remember.”