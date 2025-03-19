Husband of woman found dead in car boot charged with murder in his absence

A murder charge has been authorised against the husband of a woman found dead in a car boot.

Harshita Brella, 24, was found in a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London, on November 14 last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Pankaj Lamba, 23, is also accused of two counts of rape, sexual assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Northamptonshire Police previously said they believed Ms Brella was strangled in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford the next day.

Harshita Brella was found dead in a car boot (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Lamba, formerly of Sturton Walk, Corby, is reported to have left the UK after Ms Brella’s death.

The CPS did not confirm whether or not Lamba had been arrested but it is understood he has not yet been located.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “We are committed to securing justice for Harshita and her family and continue to offer our support at this difficult time.

“It remains an active investigation and as such, there continue to be aspects of the case that we are unable to comment on at this time.

“We would urge all parties to respect the judicial process to ensure the integrity of the proceedings.”

The CPS said the charges were laid at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said it would investigate Northamptonshire Police’s contact with Ms Brella.

The watchdog said she had made a report of domestic abuse to police in August and Lamba had been arrested on September 3, but was released on conditional bail and a domestic violence protection order was put in place.