D-Day veteran dies at the age of 98

The family of a D-Day veteran who died a week before his 99th birthday have said “he will be missed by so many”.

Norman “Norrie” Bartlett, from Frogmore, Hampshire, died on Monday, at Frimley Park Hospital.

The 98-year-old joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16 in 1942, having been turned away a year earlier for being too young.

As well as serving at Normandy, he served in the Pacific, where he witnessed the surrender in Tokyo Bay.

D-Day veteran Norman ‘Norrie’ Bartlett (centre), during a visit to HMS Victory (Family handout)

His son Peter Bartlett said that he was very proud of his father’s achievements, and added: “Dad was always reticent to talk about his war service, but when found he could contribute to charity fundraising he opened up.

“I think the reluctance came from his experience from meeting PoWs (prisoners of war) in Hokkaido and knowing their treatment.

“He was honoured to deliver the PoW prayer at the National Arboretum on VJ day.”

Mr Bartlett added: “He made friends easily through ballroom dancing, the Hart Male Voice Choir and North Hants Golf Club – still playing less than six months ago.

“He will be missed by so many, and we may have difficulty finding a large enough church.”

Mr Bartlett said that his father received the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific medals for his service – and had served on the warships Bulldog, Duncan and Barfleur before he was demobbed on HMS Victory.

He added: “He was inspired to join the Navy when his parents took him to the fleet review in Portsmouth in 1937.

“They turned him away at 15, said he was too young and told him to come back when he was 17.

“At 16 and one month, he went back to the recruiting office, said that he lost his birth certificate and signed up.”

Mr Bartlett said that his father had fund-raised for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans as well as his local hospice – and after leaving the Royal Navy, he worked making nuclear submarine boilers.