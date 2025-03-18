Woman killed and two injured after van crash in central London

A woman in her twenties has died and two people have been injured after they were hit by a van in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the crash near the Strand at 11.41am following reports of a collision close to Somerset House.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two other pedestrians were taken to hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug driving.

Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and that a crime scene remains in place while enquiries continue.