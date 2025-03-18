William pays tribute to last surviving Battle of Britain pilot Paddy Hemingway

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, John “Paddy” Hemingway, following his death aged 105.

William said Britons “owe so much” to the former fighter pilot, who joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a teenager before the Second World War.

Mr Hemingway, originally from Dublin, was among the men known as “The Few”, coined by Winston Churchill to describe the Battle of Britain pilots.

In a statement shared to social media, signed ‘W’, William said: “I was sad to hear about the passing of John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway this morning, the last of ‘The Few’.

“We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered.

“We shall never forget them.”

In 1940, Mr Hemingway was recorded as destroying a German airliner and the following day he downed a German Luftwaffe plane, but his Hurricane fighter was hit by anti-aircraft fire and he had to make a forced landing.

He then became one of the frontline members of 11 Group’s response to daily attacks by German aircraft, which went on to be known as the Battle of Britain.

Mr Hemingway’s logbook records up to five daily sorties he and the other pilots undertook in defence of the UK.

In August 1940, amid intense dogfights, he was forced to bail out of his Hurricanes twice, landing once in the sea off the Essex coast and the other time in marshland.

On July 1 1941, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and in September that year, he was mentioned in despatches by senior officers.

Mr Hemingway went on to serve as an air fighter controller during D-Day operations, and in 1945 he joined the Mediterranean Allied Air Forces with 324 Wing.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the former pilot.

He said he was saddened to hear of Mr Hemingway’s death, adding: “Eighty years ago, the courage and determination of Paddy and all our brave RAF pilots helped bring an end to the Second World War.

The last known Battle of Britain pilot, Group Captain John “Paddy” Hemingway DFC, was hailed by the Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister (Brian Lawless/PA)

“They fearlessly flew over enemy territory to protect the UK and its Allies, risking their lives.

“He never considered himself a hero and often referred to himself as the ‘Lucky Irishman’, a man simply doing his job, like so many others of his generation.

“Despite his sacrifice, he would tell stories of the joyous memories he made and moments he shared with his peers, many of whom never returned home.

“Their sense of duty and service secured our freedom, and we shall never forget them.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Paddy came from a generation who understood the importance of freedom and sacrificed so much to achieve it.

“The last known Battle of Britain pilot, he embodied the deep courage of that incredible generation.”