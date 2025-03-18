What the papers say – March 18

Continued debate over proposed cuts to disability benefits dominates the front pages on Tuesday.

The Guardian says the Government is expected to announce “drastic” cuts to disability benefits, while the i Paper reports Cabinet sceptics are yet to be won over.

The Daily Mirror leads on comments from unions warning Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer against targeting poor and disabled people.

Meanwhile, The Times says those claiming sickness will face increased checks on their status.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both splash on comments from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who says trying to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is “impossible” and will bankrupt the economy.

And the Daily Express says critics of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget have labelled the financial plan a “disaster”.

The Financial Times writes that British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is set to be banned by the financial watchdog and fined £1.8 million after he faced allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Metro writes fixing the nation’s pot-holed roads could cost up to £17 billion and take 12 years to complete.

The Daily Star reports Disney’s Snow White remake uses CGI dwarves instead of actors as protests against the decision are planned.