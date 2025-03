Rower Helen Glover says having family ‘makes you unstoppable’ as she is made OBE

Champion rower Helen Glover has said she “never thought it was possible” for her to return to the Olympics after having three children.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was made an OBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for services to the sport.

Glover, who won in London and Rio, landed a rowing silver medal in the women’s four at the Paris Olympics, having given birth to a son in July 2018 and twins 18 months later.

The 38-year-old said: “Two of my Olympics were before having children and two were after, and coming back post-childbirth, I never thought that was possible.

“Whether you want to come back and be an Olympian or you want to come back to a hobby you used to enjoy, no woman should have being a mum as the barrier to that.

“I changed fundamentally as an athlete when I had children. Put that into the workplace, you become this force.

“You’re fiercely driven, you have this mindset shift that makes you unstoppable.”

The rower said she had a “great conversation” with the Prince of Wales, who hosted the investiture ceremony.

She said: “We’ve met a few times before at various things. He’s a big sports fan – sport is this amazing leveller. If you can talk about sport, you can talk to anybody.

“He saw the kids were here today. We talked about standing at the cold sidelines this time of year because he’s doing it with his kids at the weekend for the football and so are we.

“Whether you’re the royal family or you’re in grassroots sport, you still have to stand in the cold.”

Helen Glover is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Glover won the inaugural gold medal for Team GB in the women’s coxless pairs at the 2012 Olympics. She is one of the most decorated female rowers in the history of British rowing, holding more than 20 gold medals.

“Watching my kids have a day at the castle and seeing it through their eyes is really, really special,” she said.

“When I was training I tried to not make them very aware of it, I never wanted them to feel on the back foot.

“But being out in Paris, seeing me on the podium, I want to really send home for them what the hard work is for and that they can aspire to be whatever they want to be.”

During an event at Buckingham Palace in November, Ms Glover handed the King an envelope containing a sketch by her son, who wished to ask him to “save the animals”.

She said her son has since received a letter from the King, which is now framed in the family’s living room.

“I want the kids to feel like they can have an impact. Any time they feel like their voices can be heard is really empowering.

“I think the King has a very genuine interest in climate change, in animal extinction. Having someone like that as the head of the royal family is amazing.”

Jodie Grinham after being made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Paralympic archery champion Jodie Grinham was made an MBE on Tuesday.

Ms Grinham, who became the first openly pregnant Paralympic medallist last year, said she had “everything going against me going into Paris”.

“It was a really difficult match because I was against a teammate. I had bacterial meningitis that year, I missed the first selection, and obviously I was seven months pregnant,” she said.

“So I already had a list of things that were trying to almost go against what I needed to do.

“However, when push came to shove, I managed to exceed what I expected I could do, especially under those pressures.”

Ms Grinham said of the Prince of Wales: “I was really nervous but he’s just a normal person. So, so great.”

Former Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen and DJ Steve Lamacq were made OBEs at the ceremony on Tuesday.