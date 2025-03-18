Probation Service work to keep people safe ‘consistently insufficient’ – report

Work by the Probation Service to keep people safe and manage risk of harm is “consistently insufficient”, an inspector has warned.

The efforts have been the “least sufficient” area of managing sentences, an annual report said, while it also warned of staff shortages impacting work to protect victims.

The findings from HM Inspectorate of Probation for England and Wales published on Tuesday showed that of the 24 probation units reviewed in the year to February 2025, 14 were rated “inadequate” while 10 were deemed “requires improvement”.

Inspections of three regions in that same period – Kent, Surrey and Sussex, East of England and Yorkshire and Humber – also resulted in services being told to improve and rated “inadequate” in supporting people on probation to reduce further offending.

The 2024 annual report found that staff shortages impacted the quality of work in helping offenders on probation to change and to protect victims from harm.

But it also highlighted that the regions were rated “outstanding” in their work on contact with victims of serious offences.

Chief probation inspector Martin Jones said: “My main area of concern is the work to manage risk of harm and keep others safe.

“We have found this to be consistently insufficient across all our inspections, where work undertaken to protect actual or potential victims needs to improve considerably.”

The report added that inspectors found in many cases where domestic abuse and child safeguarding concerns were evident, there was “limited monitoring” to keep people safe.

For example, inspectors discovered sufficient information was gathered in just 50% of child safeguarding cases, and this information was used to assess 38% of cases.

The report also noted that a child safeguarding concern was an “important factor” linked to the risk of harm in 67% of cases.

Meanwhile, the chief inspector said the Probation Service had “too few staff with too little experience” who were managing too many cases despite recruitment efforts to close the gap.

The report highlighted how staff shortages were driving up high workloads and high sickness levels, and that vacancies were “still too high” despite rising staff numbers and sustained work to recruit employees.

Mr Jones said: “I continue to emphasise that the Probation Service currently has too few staff, with too little experience and training, managing too many cases.

“While it has been positive to see that recruitment efforts by HM Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) are gradually closing the gap between actual and target staffing numbers in most regions, vacancies are still too high – especially at probation officer grade.”

The concerns come after Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood set out her vision for the Probation Service last month and to “confront the reality” of pressures on the service.

Ms Mahmood announced plans to recruit 1,300 new probation officers by March 2026 and introduce new technology to stop staff “drowning” in paperwork when more time could be spent supervising offenders.

The new staff would be in addition to 1,000 officers to be recruited by March this year.

Mr Jones said inspectors would now await the recommendations of the Sentencing Review, led by former justice secretary David Gauke, which aimed to explore tougher punishments outside of prison while also making sure there was space to jail the most dangerous offenders.

Mr Jones said: “If it follows the evidence, (it) must inevitably result in the redrawing of boundaries between prison and the community.

“Implemented carefully, this could ensure we have a more sustainable system with lower reoffending rates.”

But the chief inspector urged that any reforms to sentencing must ensure the Probation Service was “properly resourced” to deal with cases.

“A service which is under-resourced and over-stretched will not be able to provide the effective service that the public and victims need,” he said.

The national inspection of the Probation Service is due to be published soon.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The new Government inherited a justice system in crisis which has put a huge strain on the Probation Service, despite the best efforts of our hardworking staff.

“The Government will hire 1,300 new probation officers, invest in technology to cut back on burdensome admin, and increase focus on those offenders who pose the greatest risk to the public.

“This will ease pressure on the service, help cut reoffending and keep our streets safe.”