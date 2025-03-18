OBE for deputy chief executive of award named after Prince of Wales’ mother

The deputy chief executive of an award named after Diana, the late Princess of Wales, has been made an OBE by her son at Windsor Castle.

Alex Holmes, the deputy chief executive of the Diana Award, was given the honour for services to young people after founding the anti-bullying ambassadors programme when he was 16 years old.

Alex Holmes is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On receiving his honour from the Prince of Wales, Mr Holmes, 36, said: “This is for young people who experienced bullying, like I did at a young age, but don’t realise their strengths in disguise.

“I’m proud of the young people I’ve supported over many years. I know my mother, who sadly died last year, would be incredibly proud too.

“It was particularly poignant to be awarded by the Prince of Wales who I’ve worked with at the Diana Award, set up in memory of his mother, for many years.”

Last year, the charity marked 25 years since it was set up to promote Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.