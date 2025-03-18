Northern Ireland’s First Minister expresses concern over benefits shake-up

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has expressed concern over benefit reforms described as the biggest shake-up to the welfare system in a generation.

Measures proposed by the Government include legislating to tighten the eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), as well as scrapping the work capability assessment for universal credit.

Asked about the plans during questions for the Executive Office in the Stormont Assembly, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she plans to raise it with the Government.

“I think that this is yet again, more of the same from this Government in London,” she said, referencing the previous cut to winter fuel payments and an increase to national insurance contributions.

“Now they’re reaching for people with disabilities, and those that are sick and vulnerable in our society,” she said.

“These are political choices, political choices being made in London that are impacting detrimentally on our lives here, and we don’t have a say in that.

“So I think that targeting the most vulnerable in our society through these punitive taxes is clearly a political choice in London, but it does not serve the interests of our people here.

“But I can assure you that, yes, we will take every opportunity to raise these issues with the relevant people in London.”