Newcastle United boss nominated for Freedom of City after ending trophy drought

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been nominated to receive the Freedom of the City after he masterminded the club winning its first domestic trophy for 70 years.

Karen Kilgour, the leader of Newcastle City Council, has put the wheels in motion to confer the city’s highest honour on Howe following the Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

Councillor Kilgour said: “What Eddie has achieved during his time at Newcastle United is nothing short of extraordinary and I’m delighted to nominate him for Freedom of the City.

“Newcastle United is part of the fabric of our city with the fortunes of the club playing a huge part in the lives of supporters in Newcastle and across the world, myself included.

“Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day.

“More than winning the Carabao Cup, he steadied the ship following his arrival and steered Newcastle towards a brighter future.”

The club lost the 2023 final of the same competition.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (centre left) and Kieran Trippier lift the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The council leader said: “The disappointment of 2023’s final didn’t fester, it simply galvanised him and his team, the players and supporters to push to go further.

“Throughout his tenure he has handled himself with grace and dignity, being modest in success and measured in the face of any challenges.

“He will forever be a hero to our city and I’m incredibly proud to do my bit to recognise his accomplishments.”

Howe’s nomination has to be ratified by members at a full council meeting.

Should the nomination be approved, Howe would join other notable Newcastle United figures in the receiving the recognition, including Alan Shearer, the late Sir Bobby Robson and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop for his work against racism.

The club itself was awarded the Freedom of the City in the 1990s after celebrating its centenary year.

The Honorary Freeman status is the highest honour the council can bestow on an eminent individual or group.

Others to receive the honour include Nelson Mandela, Jonny Wilkinson, Brendan Foster and the Greggs bakery chain.

Newcastle United last won the FA Cup in 1955 and it was 56 years since they won in Europe, lifting the Inter Cities Fairs Cup.