Man, 18, charged with attempted murder after Belfast stabbing

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a man in south Belfast.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence in connection with the incident on the Ormeau Road on Saturday March 1.

In respect of separate incidents, he has also been charged with threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with offences allegedly committed between Monday February 24 and Friday March 7.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in respect of all of the charges.