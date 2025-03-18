Lammy and EU foreign affairs chief to talk about ramping up pressure on Russia

The EU’s foreign affairs chief is to meet David Lammy and John Healey to talk about scaling up economic pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

It comes as the UK and France continue their efforts to bring together a coalition of nations who would be willing to enforce a peace deal.

The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary are due to meet Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, with conversations expected to touch on EU-UK co-operation on Ukraine, as well as how they can put financial pressure on Moscow and ensure damage in Ukraine is paid for.

Kaja Kallas (Jacob King/PA)

They are also expected to discuss action against cyberattacks and disinformation.

Ms Kallas is also expected to receive a briefing from the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Lammy said: “A strong and secure Britain is a foundation of our Plan for Change. This cannot be achieved without strengthening our shared European security and coming together with our partners to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“More than three years on since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion, we are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for our continent. It’s vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war and deliver security of all of our citizens.”

Mr Healey said: “This Government is stepping up on European security; deepening our defence relationship with our EU and Nato allies is vital during this critical period.

“European security starts in Ukraine. The UK and EU are united in our resolve to back Ukraine with the military firepower they need to stand up to Russia’s illegal invasion and secure a lasting peace.”

Mr Lammy met US vice president JD Vance in Washington over the weekend and discussed the US’s now-ended pause on military intelligence sharing and the prospect of a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump is due to continue his attempts to broker peace on Tuesday by speaking to Mr Putin, who continues to resist an American-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to Downing Street on Monday.

Mr Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau last week, was among international leaders on a phone call about Sir Keir’s “coalition of the willing” to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine.

More than 30 countries are ready to be involved, either by providing troops or contributing logistics or background support, No 10 said.

Sir Keir still believes a US security guarantee is necessary for his European-led peacekeeping plan to operate successfully, Downing Street said.