Care workers ‘not paid enough to live on’ says union as charity faces walkout

Workers at a Scottish care charity have voted to walk out in a dispute over pay, with a union saying care workers are “not paid enough to live on”.

The announcement comes after members of Unison Scotland at the care charity Enable Scotland were balloted on strike action.

The union, which represents about 600 workers at the charity, said the walkout was backed by 93% of those who voted.

It added that it is the first time for more than a decade that staff in the charitable sector have voted for strike action.

Unison Scotland area organiser Wendy Hudson said: “Care workers, who look after some of the most vulnerable people in society, are struggling to make ends meet because they’re not paid enough to live on.

“Five years on from the first Covid lockdown, the care workforce shouldn’t be left with no option other than to strike for a fair wage.

“More value must be placed on the work care staff do.

“Enable Scotland is one of the better employers in the care sector. But without proper funding from the Scottish Government, care workers will continue to be let down. Ministers must fund charitable care properly and act to resolve this issue.”

The charity’s regional organiser, Jennifer McCarey, said the care sector was in “crisis”, and called on care staff to be allowed to negotiate their pay at a national level with government.

“The recruitment crisis in social care won’t end until care workers are valued for the vital work they do and given the fair pay they deserve,” she added.

Care worker and Unison steward, Kim O’Donnell, said: “Every care worker in Scotland was let down by the Edinburgh government when it withdrew promised funding that deepened the crisis in the care sector.

“This vote from Enable Scotland reflects how undervalued care workers feel. They want to be respected for the work they do and paid a decent wage.”

Enable Scotland has been approached for comment.