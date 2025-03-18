Alan Hansen and Steve Lamacq to be honoured at investiture ceremony

Former Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen and DJ Steve Lamacq are among those to be honoured at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Hansen, the former Scotland defender and long-time Match of the Day pundit, will be formally made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to football and broadcasting on Tuesday.

He joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.

Hansen, 69, was discharged from hospital last June after Liverpool said he was “seriously ill”.

Radio presenter and DJ Steve Lamacq, who hosts a Monday afternoon show on BBC Radio 6 Music, will be formally made an MBE on Tuesday for services to broadcasting and music venues.

After being named in the New Year Honours list, Lamacq, 60, said: “This came as an incredible shock.

“Obviously it’s always nice to have your work recognised, especially having just clocked up 31 years in radio.

Helen Glover (Nick Potts/PA)

“But I’m especially pleased at the mention of music venues as well, because live gigs and the people who put them on have been such a huge part of my life alongside my broadcasting career.”

The DJ, known for championing new artists and indie music, started as a local journalist before joining NME in the late 1980s where he watched gigs, discovered new music artists, and reported on the burgeoning Britpop scene.

The DJ, who is also often referred to by his nickname Lammo, has hosted a number of awards ceremonies and won accolades including the special recognition gongs at the AIM Independent Music Awards and the Sony Radio Academy Awards, both in 2013.

Two-time Olympic champion rower Helen Glover will be made an OBE at the Windsor Castle ceremony.

At the 2012 Olympics, in partnership with Heather Stanning, Glover won the gold medal in the women’s coxless pairs, which was the inaugural gold medal won by Team GB.

Glover, 38, was coaxed back for the Paris Olympics after giving birth to twins in January 2020.

After learning of the honour, Glover said: “I was determined that this Olympic journey would lead to winning a medal in front of three children and I felt supported by the parenting community.

“It makes me very proud to be recognised for trying to make a difference within this space.”

Also receiving honours are former rugby league international Andrea Dobson, Paralympic archer Jodie Grinham, and Paralympic cyclist Elizabeth Jordan who will all be made MBEs.

Grinham became the first openly pregnant Paralympic medallist thanks to individual bronze and team gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She previously won team silver with John Stubbs on her Games debut at Rio 2016.