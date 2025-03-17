Waspi campaigners gather outside Royal Courts of Justice

Waspi campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday to step up their battle for compensation.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality group is seeking a judicial review to force the Government to reconsider its decision to rule out a compensation package for women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated.

A previous report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PSHO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for there being a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, cannot be justified.

Campaigners said they have raised more than £150,000 in recent weeks to fund a High Court challenge.

Waspi chair Angela Madden said: “We do not want to be taking legal action, but we have been forced to, due to the Government’s total denial of justice.”

Lawyers for the campaigners argue that the Government’s reasons for concluding that people should not receive any remedy are a breach of legal principles.

Waspi said that a letter before action has been sent by its legal representative Bindmans and judicial review papers are being filed.

The group expects an initial court hearing could take place at a later date.

Angela Madden, Waspi chairwoman, said the Government has an opportunity ‘to get around the table and engage meaningfully with us’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Madden said: “The Government has an opportunity now to get around the table and engage meaningfully with us. If they don’t, they will have to continue to defend the indefensible, but this time in front of senior judges.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on live litigation.

“We accept the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and have apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

“However, evidence showed only one in four people remember reading and receiving letters that they weren’t expecting and that by 2006 90% of 1950s-born women knew that the state pension age was changing.

“The Government cannot justify paying for a £10.5 billion compensation scheme at the expense of the taxpayer.”

Waspi campaigners unfurl a banner outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Haixin Tan/PA)

Gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday afternoon, Debbie de Spon, Waspi communications director, said: “We think the Government’s reasons for refusal are unjust and unlawful.”

“We wanted to be here today because it’s the place to be to show our seriousness about making a legal challenge.”

Ms Madden added: “We have thousands of members of the Waspi campaign, and we’ve raised over £150,000 in two weeks.

“So they’ve given a very clear message to us that they want to see justice, so it’s on their behalf that we are here today.”