Thousands expected to attend St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin

Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of Dublin to watch Ireland’s national St Patrick’s Day parade on Monday.

Children, adults and visitors from across the world will pack the city centre, with many expected to be adorned in green, to celebrate the festivities.

People are gathering at the barriers from early Monday morning in green and tricolour gear.

The day typically features colourful performances on the streets of Dublin (Michael Chester/PA)

Many have brought snacks and hot drinks as they eagerly await the noon start time.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and has become popular around the world.

The Dublin parade will feature performers dressed in various costumes and lots of colours, and will make their way past Dublin’s landmark streets.

It is expected to stay dry throughout Monday as revellers party for the patron saint.

Victoria Smurfit is this year’s Grand Marshal (Damien Eagers/PA)

As previously announced, actress Victoria Smurfit is this year’s Grand Marshal.

Smurfit said it is an “incredible honour” to be part of the event.

“Celebrating St Patrick’s Day, for me, is an opportunity to eat all the good things, laugh at all the daft things. It’s about entertainment. It’s about freedom of your spirit,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s about being as Irish as you can possibly be, because being Irish is a passport to being accepted wherever you go, because we bring joy and fun, we bring comedy, we bring music and dance and theatre.

Visitors come from around the world to take part (Michael Chester/PA)

“It’s just an incredible honour to spend this particular day in the centre of Dublin, in the centre of the parade, and be able to see all the kids and all the people and to be part of that.”

She added: “My daughter Evie is here with me and her best friend Violet, she’s like another daughter to me. My cousins are also coming.

“It’s going to be a fun day, good family day, as it should be.

“I love the people, the vibe, the excitement, the buzz, the kids on shoulders, the shouting and roaring and the laughing and just joy.”

Speaking about the moment she was asked to be the Grand Marshal, she said: “I always say to myself, whenever you get a kind of a wash of nerves go over you when you’re asked to do something, always do it.

“I had that for this.

“I’m just incredibly honoured. I really, really am.

“It’s an extraordinary event to be part of in any way, shape or form, but to be the Grand Marshal is really exciting.”