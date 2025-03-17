New Canadian leader Mark Carney expected to meet Sir Keir Starmer and King

Sir Keir Starmer is due to host the new Prime Minister of Canada on Monday.

The Prime Minister will meet with the ex-governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, as he undertakes his first foreign trips since being sworn in to office in Canada last week.

Mr Carney is also expected to meet the King when he arrives in the UK from Paris later on Monday.

Canada has been taking part in discussions around a coalition of countries willing to contribute to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, and it comes amid tensions between Ottawa and Washington DC.

The country took part in a virtual meeting of world leaders hosted by Sir Keir on Saturday, focused on the so-called “coalition of the willing”, alongside Australia and New Zealand was well as European nations.

Sir Keir said after the call that: “The group that met this morning is a bigger group than we had two weeks ago, there is a stronger collective resolve and new commitments were put on the table this morning, both in relation to the coalition of the willing in terms of defending the deal, also in relation to the wider point, which is the collective defence and security of Europe.”

Canada is facing a trade war with the US, with Donald Trump imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium since his return to the White House, and repeatedly proposing Canada should become the 51st state.

Mr Carney arrived in Paris on Monday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. He is later expected to travel onwards to London.

He replaced Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada last week.

Mr Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, the first non-Briton to hold the position.