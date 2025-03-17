Minister says he is concerned about level of ‘anxiety’ over welfare reforms

A minister has said he is concerned about the level of “anxiety” there has been surrounding upcoming benefits reforms, as he pledged to make the system “sustainable”.

Social security minister Sir Stephen Timms told the Commons that he is “sad” about the worries people have expressed over potential changes to sickness benefits.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to lay out a welfare overhaul on Tuesday, and promised to ensure there is “trust and fairness” in the system.

(PA Graphics)

She is expected to outline her plans designed to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill, described by ministers as “unsustainable”.

Sir Keir Starmer and the Government have been facing mounting backbench disquiet in recent days ahead of the anticipated changes, including over reported potential changes to the personal independence payment (PIP), the main disability benefit.

Addressing MPs in the Commons on Monday, Sir Stephen said: “I am concerned about the level of anxiety there has been around over recent weeks and speculation, and I’m sad that that’s happened and that people have been concerned.

“But what I would say to her is that the current welfare system is failing the very people it is supposed to help, the people it’s there for, and our aim is to make the system sustainable so that it’ll be there for people now and in the future, and I think when she sees the proposals, she’ll see how we’re going to deliver on that commitment.”

Ms Kendall had told MPs that the proposals are coming “imminently” and pledged to “to ensure there is trust and fairness in the social security system, and to ensure it’s there for people who need it now, and for years to come”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall (Aaron Chown/PA)

She also said that treating people with dignity and respect would be at the heart of the Government’s plans.

Ms Kendall was responding to Labour colleague David Williams (Stoke-on-Trent North), who said a constituent of his was “badly let down by a flawed PIP assessment, one that lacked basic humanity and empathy”.

She said: “I absolutely want to say to (Mr Williams) and his constituent that treating people with dignity and respect is at the heart of this Government’s plans. I know as a constituency MP for 14 long years under the Conservatives, that there will always be people who cannot work because of the severity of their disability or their illness.”

Ministers insist that reform is necessary, given the number of people in England and Wales claiming either sickness or disability benefit has soared from 2.8 million to about 4.0 million since 2019.

The benefits bill has risen with this increase, reaching £48 billion in 2023-24, and is forecast to continue rising to £67 billion in 2029-30 – a level that would exceed the current schools budget and which the Government regards as unsustainable.

Downing Street said earlier that there is a moral and economic case to overhauling the system.

Number 10 has also denied that the plans are purely as a result of the UK’s difficult fiscal situation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think the Prime Minister has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that’s holding our people back, and our country back.

He added: “That is why tomorrow the Government will set out plans to overhaul the health and disability benefits system so it supports those who can work to do so, while protecting those who are most in need, and put the welfare system back on a more sustainable path.”

Asked if the reforms were being carried out because of the UK’s fiscal backdrop, the spokesman replied: “No, I think when you look at the fact that we have the highest level of working-age inactivity due to ill health in western Europe, we’re the only major economy whose employment rate hasn’t recovered since the pandemic, there is a duty to fix the broken system that is letting millions of people in this country down.”