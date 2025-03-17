King called ‘steadfast defender’ of Canada by country’s new PM amid US tensions

The King has been praised for being a “steadfast defender” of Canada by the country’s new prime minister in the wake of the US’s threats to its economy and sovereignty.

Charles, who is monarch of Canada, welcomed Mark Carney to Buckingham Palace on Monday afternoon just days after he was sworn into office.

The audience came amid Canada’s trade war with America, with President Donald Trump also repeatedly proposing to make the nation the US’s 51st state.

Mr Carney told Charles they had “much to catch up on” in their first meeting together as a prime minister and King.

He later posted on X: “My thanks to His Majesty King Charles III for his warm welcome and gracious hospitality today.

“Canada is fortunate to have a steadfast defender in our sovereign.”

Charles met Mr Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, in the 1844 Room of the royal residence in London, ahead of the Canadian leader’s visit to Downing Street to see Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mark Carney arrives at the Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King, who was wearing a red tie, perhaps a nod to the Canadian flag, and his Order of Canada pin, was pictured grinning as he shook Mr Carney’s hand, with the pair also sitting together in ornate chairs either side of the fireplace.

Charles brought up the importance of audiences between a monarch and a prime minister, telling Mr Carney: “I know these things are rather important.”

Footage of the start of the meeting showed the King offering his congratulations on Mr Carney’s new political role, with his guest revealing he had a “bit of disaster” in the run-up to the royal audience.

“Very good to see you. Congratulations,” the King said.

Mr Carney replied as they shook hands: “Your Majesty. Lovely to see you… Thank you very much.”

The King sits with Mark Carney in the 1844 Room (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told the King pointing to his own lapel: “Bit of a disaster today sir. My Order of Canada pin broke.”

Charles replied: “Oh.”

Mr Carney, who was wearing a Canadian flag pin instead, added, prompting a chuckle from the King: “Yes. It fell on the tarmac… which is proof that (among) our founding people (are) the British.”

The King joked, pointing to his own badge: “Do you want mine?”

Mr Carney laughed and quipped: “I’m not of that rank.”

Charles told his visitor: “It’s a great treat to see you again.”

The pair chat at the start of the audience (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Carney replied: “Much to catch up on,” as the King directed him towards a pair of ornate chairs, saying: “Come and have a seat.”

The King added of their audience “I know these things are rather important,” with Mr Carney agreeing: “They are important.”

The pair then sat down privately for a 30-minute meeting, with no aides in attendance as is the custom for the King’s audiences with his prime ministers.

Buckingham Palace said it would not, according to protocol, be giving guidance on the nature of their discussions.

Charles as the Prince of Wales met Mr Carney on a number of occasions during his tenure as Bank of England governor, including one-to-one audiences at Clarence House, and on a tour of the Bank including the gold vaults in 2016.

This was their first meeting since Mr Carney became leader of the Liberal Party and Canada’s prime minister, in place of Justin Trudeau, and also the first time since Charles acceded to the throne.

They last met in March 2020.

Last week, Charles wrote privately to Mr Carney after he was sworn in as prime minister.

Canada has been taking part in discussions around a coalition of countries willing to contribute to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

Charles met Mr Trudeau at the start of the month, a day after he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham.

The monarch was hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelensky by warmly welcoming him after the president’s dramatic Oval Office clash with Mr Trump.

The King is “very conscious” of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role and determined to put that to use, a royal source said previously.

“His Majesty is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally – and passionately engaged in all the detail,” the source said.

The then-Bank of England governor Mark Carney with the then-Prince of Wales in 2016 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“As a global statesman and a head of state for both the UK and Canada, the King’s role is highly significant, and His Majesty is determined to play his part, within appropriate parameters.

“His role by necessity and constitutional obligation is to offer symbolic gestures, rather than express comment.”

The Order of Canada honours outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to Canada.

Alongside their insignia, all members of the order receive a lapel pin, shaped like a small snowflake enamelled white with a maple leaf at the centre.

The King is the Sovereign of the Order.

Mr Carney was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2014 for his leadership in the development of financial policy in Canada and around the world.