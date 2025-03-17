Kate buys round of drinks to mark 125 years of Irish Guards on St Patrick’s Day

The Princess of Wales bought a round of drinks for troops at Wellington Barracks to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Kate made the touching gesture during her first return to the parade ground since she revealed her cancer diagnosis last year.

Money was put behind the bars serving junior guardsmen and officers at the military barracks in Westminster, central London, to mark the Irish Guards’ 125th anniversary.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before the parade, Kate, who is colonel of the regiment presented operational medals to soldiers recently deployed in Iraq, recognising their service overseas.

She also awarded long service and good conduct medals to two soldiers during a ceremony in the officers’ mess.

The princess – dressed in a bottle-green coat and percher hat – then joined the regiment for their traditional parade, taking her place on the saluting dais as soldiers from Number 9 Company, Number 12 Company and the Rear Operations Group marched onto the parade square, led by their Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.

Following tradition, Kate handed out sprigs of shamrock to officers, warrant officers and the mascot.

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Irish Guards Mascot Turlough Mor (Aaron Chown/PA)

Huge crowds braved the biting cold to gather at the gates of Wellington Barracks and catch a glimpse of the ceremony.

Kate missed the Guards’ celebrations last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, officers from the regiment deployed in eastern England paused their training of Ukrainian troops to present shamrocks to their recruits as part of Operation Interflex, a UK-led programme providing battlefield skills to Ukrainian soldiers.

The Irish Guards have played a key role in the programme, which has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kate is colonel of the regiment (Aaron Chown/PA)

During the parade, a tribute was paid to soldiers stationed in eastern England, with Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Ben Irwin-Clark describing St Patrick’s Day as “a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the friendships that are so fundamental to our regimental ethos and identity”.

After the parade, Kate posed for official photographs with the regiment.

She laughed and joked with soldiers as two children playfully held up the pictures, before joining soldiers in the junior ranks’ cookhouse, where she enjoyed a half pint of Guinness.

Nursing the drink, she chatted with soldiers about their experiences on deployment.

She said: “Being able to manage that work-life balance – it’s tough.”

Kate poses for a photo during a visit to the Irish Guards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Guardsman Barry Loughlin, who led the toast, said afterwards: “She wanted to know how things were going with the blokes in general.

“She was really nice and really warm. I was kind of flustered.

“You could tell she had a genuine interest in us.”

Kate later visited the sergeants’ mess, where she met families of soldiers and heard about their experiences.

She told Corporal Adam Hamilton, from Australia, about her fondness for the country.

She said: “I loved our trip to Australia.

The princess enjoys a glass of Guinness during the visit (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“There are so many opportunities now to travel.

“We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits.

“George always finds it fascinating that we’ve been there.”

The princess last made an official royal visit to the country in 2014 with William and George – who was just a baby at the time.

Adam’s wife, Grace Hamilton, said afterwards: “We spoke about Australia.

Kate posing for official photographs with the regiment (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“She looks into your eyes when she speaks to you.

“It just shows she’s giving you her full attention.”

The day’s celebrations concluded with a toast in the officers’ and sergeants’ mess, where Lt Col Irwin-Clark praised the regiment’s “commitment to operations worldwide” and reflected on its proud 125-year history.

In 2023, Kate visited the Irish Guards on St Patrick’s Day with the Prince of Wales at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, after taking over the role of colonel from William.

Last year, the guardsman gave three cheers for their absent colonel while the princess was away from public duties after abdominal surgery.