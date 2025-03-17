Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Pints and parades as revellers say ‘slainte’ to St Patrick

The patron saint of Ireland is celebrated on March 17.

By contributor PA
Published
Last updated
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Athy
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Athy, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland made sure it was not left out of an event that is now truly global as revellers marked the feast day of the island’s patron saint St Patrick in the usual way.

Crowds took to the streets in cities and towns including Dublin, Belfast and Athy in Co Kildare as pageants unfolded with Irish dancers and leprechaun costumes in evidence.

Marching bands from North America and Austria joined the festivities in the Irish capital while many raised a glass in celebration.

There were also events in Galway, Limerick, Cork, Belfast and Londonderry.

St Patrick’s Day Parade – Belfast
People attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Belfast
(Liam McBurney/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Belfast
(Liam McBurney/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Belfast
Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray taking part in festivities (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Dublin, members of the Defence Forces and An Garda Siochana played their part in festivities while in Athy, Irish step dancers led the parade.

St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Members of the Garda Mounted Support Unit in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
The Lord Mayor’s Coach in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Soldiers from the Defence Forces take part in Dublin’s parade (Evan Treacy/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Athy
A broken-down Mini is pushed during the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Athy (Niall Carson/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Athy
Colourful performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Athy (Niall Carson/PA)

In London, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Irish Guards, buying a round of drinks as well as admiring the regimental mascot, an Irish wolfhound.

Dressed in green, Kate wore a shamrock as she met service personnel.

Royal visit to the Irish Guards
Kate with Barry Loughlin, Georgia Willis and four-year-old Regan Loughlin, as she joins guardsmen and their families in the junior ranks dining hall (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Royal visit to the Irish Guards
Kate meets regimental mascot Turlough Mor and his handler, Drummer Joseph Aldridge (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Royal visit to the Irish Guards
Kate during her visit to the Irish Guards (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
