HMS Prince of Wales returns to port after hosting the King at sea

Well-wishers have welcomed home the Royal Navy’s flagship as it returned to its home port after hosting the King at sea.

HMS Prince of Wales sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base after it completed preparations ahead of a major deployment to Australia.

The King visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment this spring (PO Phot Rory Arnold/PA)

Charles flew to the £3 billion warship in the English Channel on March 4, where he spoke to sailors and expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” for their service.

He also watched as F-35B fighter jets carried out landing exercises on the deck of the 65,000-tonne carrier.

HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth Naval Base (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Members of the public waved the warship home and took photos from the harbour walls as it returned to the Hampshire base.

A member of the public watches as HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth Naval Base (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced in December that the flagship will head the carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific this spring during which it will become the first of the two Queen Elizabeth class carriers to visit Australia.

The carrier will also take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a multi-national exercise hosted by Australia involving 19 nations.