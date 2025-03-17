Full list of confirmed top-tier council tax rises in England

Here is a list of confirmed council tax rises for 2025/26 for all top-tier local authorities in England.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency.

The data covers only the 153 top-tier local authorities in England: county councils, London boroughs, Metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities.

It does not include lower-tier district councils.

The list is divided into four sections, corresponding to the four types of top-tier authority, with each section arranged alphabetically.

For each authority, the percentage increase in council tax in 2025/26 is given, along with (in brackets) the increase in the previous two years of 2024/25 and 2023/24.

The figures for 2024/25 and 2023/24 are sourced from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

– County councils

Cambridgeshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.98%)

Derbyshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.75%)

Devon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

East Sussex 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Essex 3.75% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.50%)

Gloucestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hampshire 4.995% (2024/25: 4.998% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hertfordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Kent 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.995%)

Lancashire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

Leicestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Lincolnshire 2.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Norfolk 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Nottinghamshire 4.84% (2024/25: 4.84% 2023/24: 4.84%)

Oxfordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Staffordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Suffolk 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.00%)

Surrey 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)

Warwickshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.996% 2023/24: 3.94%)

West Sussex 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Worcestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.94%)

– London

Barking & Dagenham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Barnet 4.98% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 3.80%)

Bexley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Brent 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Bromley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Camden 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

City of London 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Croydon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 14.99%)

Ealing 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Enfield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Greenwich 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hackney 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hammersmith & Fulham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.80%)

Haringey 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Harrow 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Havering 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hillingdon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Hounslow 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Islington 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Kensington & Chelsea 4.00% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.18%)

Kingston-upon-Thames 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Lambeth 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Lewisham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Merton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.999% 2023/24: 4.999%)

Newham 8.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Redbridge 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Richmond-upon-Thames 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Southwark 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Sutton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Tower Hamlets 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.00%)

Waltham Forest 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Wandsworth 2.00% (2024/25: 2.09% 2023/24: 2.14%)

Westminster 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 2.01%)

– Metropolitan boroughs

Barnsley 4.90% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.90%)

Birmingham 7.49% (2024/25: 9.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Bolton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

Bradford 9.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Bury 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Calderdale 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Coventry 4.90% (2024/25: 4.94% 2023/24: 4.94%)

Doncaster 3.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

Dudley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Gateshead 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Kirklees 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Knowsley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Leeds 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Liverpool 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Manchester 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

North Tyneside 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Oldham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

Rochdale 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Rotherham 3.00% (2024/25: 3.50% 2023/24: 4.00%)

Salford 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Sandwell 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Sefton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Sheffield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Solihull 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

South Tyneside 4.95% (2024/25: 4.95% 2023/24: 4.95%)

St Helens 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Stockport 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)

Sunderland 4.49% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)

Tameside 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Trafford 7.49% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Wakefield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Walsall 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)

Wigan 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Wirral 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

Wolverhampton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

– Unitary authorities

(Note: where figures for 2023/24 are n/a, this is because the authority did not then exist in its current form)