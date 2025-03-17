Conor McGregor ‘does not speak for Ireland’, says Harris after White House visit

Irish political leaders have said Conor McGregor does not speak for Ireland after the fighter visited the White House for a St Patrick’s Day meeting with President Donald Trump.

The controversial Irish mixed martial arts fighter praised Mr Trump’s work ethic as “inspiring” as he met him in the Oval Office on Monday.

In return, the president hailed McGregor’s own work rate and described him as “fantastic”.

Earlier, McGregor told reporters in the West Wing that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he spoke to Mr Trump.

McGregor, who has previously stated an intent to run for the Irish presidency, claimed the Irish Government was one of “zero action with zero accountability”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US administration could not think of a “better guest to have with us on St Patrick’s Day”.

McGregor’s visit to the White House came months after he was found civilly liable in a High Court damages case in Dublin taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial last year in which the jury found him civilly liable for assault.

A judge at the High Court in Dublin later said the jury had “conclusively determined” that McGregor had raped Ms Hand.

McGregor is appealing against the outcome of the civil case.

In response to McGregor’s comments to reporters in the White House briefing room, Irish premier Micheal Martin later said his claims were “wrong”, and did not reflect the views of the Irish people.

Deputy premier Simon Harris said that McGregor was not in the US to represent Ireland and did not speak for the people of Ireland, and “has no mandate to”.

Last week, Mr Trump, during a meeting with Taoiseach Mr Martin, described McGregor as “great” when asked who his favourite Irish person was.

Mr Trump said the MMA fighter had the “best tattoos I’ve ever seen”.

“Conor’s great, right. But you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually, great fighters,” he said.

“Ireland’s always had a lot of good fighters.

“You know why, because they’re tough people, they’re smart people and they’re passionate people.”

During his exchange with reporters on Monday, McGregor criticised the Irish government on immigration issues.

“I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face.

“It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears,” he said.

“Never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland faced been spoke.

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty.

“Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that is nothing to do with the Irish people.

“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country.

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop, so issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this because if not there will be no place to come home and visit.”

Taoiseach Mr Martin later posted a response on social media.

“St Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” he wrote on X.

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

Tanaiste Mr Harris said: “It’s for President Trump to invite wherever he wants to his home, and he’s perfectly entitled to do whatever he wishes in relation to who he decides to invite to the White House.

“But let me be very clear, Conor McGregor is not here in the United States representing Ireland or the people of Ireland. He’s here in a personal capacity.

“He doesn’t speak for Ireland. He doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such.

“My views on him are very clear, well established, previously articulated, long standing and on the public record.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to Nikita Hand.

“I admire her bravery, her courage, and I’d much rather be talking about Nikita Hand than Conor McGregor, quite frankly.”

Mr Harris also said he does not see McGregor becoming the next president of Ireland.

“I think it’s always better for elections to be decided, obviously, by those who live in a country, and by the people of Ireland.

“That’s how our presidential election will be decided,” he added.

“I don’t wish to provide free airtime here to Mr McGregor.

“I don’t expect he’s going to be the president of Ireland.

“We have a long and proud tradition of electing excellent people of integrity and decency at Aras an Uachtarain (the president’s official residence in Dublin).”

McGregor earlier described the US as Ireland’s “big bro” during his back and forth with reporters in the West Wing.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings.

“We consider America our big sibling,” he said.

“So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country for the 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, to come back to their home so we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro.

“The United States should look after its little bro.

“And that’s how we feel about Ireland and America.”