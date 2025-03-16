What the papers say – March 16

Proposed cuts to health and welfare services lead the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph carries warnings from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who says the abolition of NHS England marks the “beginning, not the end” of cuts to government quangos.

The Observer says welfare cuts are being reconsidered by the Government.

And The Sunday Times reports there has been a backlash among Labour MPs over the planned welfare reforms.

The Mail on Sunday says a Minister “rubbished” intelligence pointing to Covid’s origins in a Chinese laboratory.

The Sunday Express focuses on a cross-party bid to ban the physical punishment of children in England, which is already illegal in Wales and Scotland.

The Sunday Mirror leads with an exclusive about British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, who has spent more than a decade on death row in Indonesia after being convicted of drug smuggling. The newspaper hints the 67-year-old could be freed after a change in Indonesian law.

The Sun on Sunday says EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne have split.