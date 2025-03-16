UK couple being held in separate prisons by Taliban says daughter

Two British citizens being held by the Taliban have been separated and moved to a high-security prison, their daughter has said.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were detained as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province on February 1.

The couple were arrested by the Taliban alongside an American friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

In what she described as a “shocking escalation”, their daughter told The Sunday Times the pair have been separated with Mr Reynolds moved to an “undisclosed location” and his health has “significantly deteriorated”.

“We hear he now has a chest infection, a double eye infection and serious digestive issues due to poor nutrition. Without immediate access to necessary medication, his life is in serious danger,” Sarah Entwistle told the paper.

“Our desperate appeal to the Taliban is that they release them to their home, where they have the medication he needs to survive.

“We believe this request should be viewed not merely as a plea, but as a unique opportunity to demonstrate an unforgettable act of kindness that will resonate around the world.”

A Rebuild employee said last month the group was told that their flight “did not co-ordinate with the local government”, adding that the three have been imprisoned in Kabul.

In a statement reported by the BBC in February, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

Mr Qani added the three foreign nationals had Afghan passports and national ID cards.

Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes for 18 years and remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.

It is understood the couple’s family did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.