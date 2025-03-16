Starmer should apologise to disabled people over cuts uncertainty, says SNP

The SNP has suggested Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “should apologise” to disabled people for “allowing damaging speculation to run wild” over expected cuts to disability payments.

The party’s work and pensions spokesperson, Kirsty Blackman MP, said any planned cuts to disability payments should be “abandoned” and accused Labour of “deliberately fuelling speculation” in the media about its intentions.

The SNP said there is estimated to be around 3.6 million disabled people in receipt of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) in Scotland which they claim the Labour government has suggested could be cut or restricted.

Ms Blackman’s comments come after a coalition of charities told UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves this week that making cuts to disability benefits would have a “catastrophic” impact on disabled people across the country.

Ms Reeves has previously said the benefits system needs reform, insisting it is “broken” and “not working for anyone”.

Ms Blackman said: “Keir Starmer should apologise to disabled people for allowing damaging speculation, and uncertainty, over the Labour Party’s disability cuts to run wild.

“The Prime Minister might want to out-Tory the Tories on benefit cuts but this isn’t some silly Westminster game of macho political posturing – it’s people’s lives. Millions of disabled people are living in fear and panic that the Labour government could cut off vital support at any moment – and push them into poverty.

“The appalling, bungled way that this has been handled by the Labour government, with confused and conflicting briefings, and repeated delays, is chaotic, incompetent and damaging to the wellbeing of disabled people. It’s no way to run a government.

“It’s staggering that the Labour government is boasting about being ‘even worse than the Tories’ on austerity cuts – with senior figures like Wes Streeting gloating about cutting harder and faster. Even George Osborne has said the Tories wouldn’t have gone this far.

“The Labour government has done a huge disservice to disabled people by deliberately fuelling speculation about the cuts while delaying a clear announcement – leading millions of disabled people to panic about the impact it will have on their everyday lives.

“Keir Starmer should admit he got this one wrong, abandon these cuts, and urgently move to reassure disabled people that their incomes will not be slashed.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We have been clear that the current welfare system is broken and needs reform, so it is fairer on the taxpayer, helps long-term sick and disabled people who can work to find employment, whilst ensuring it provides support for those who need it most.

“We have a duty to get the welfare bill on a more sustainable path and we will achieve that through meaningful, principled reforms rather than arbitrary cuts to spending.

“That’s why as part of our Plan for Change we will bring forward our proposals for reform shortly that will unlock work to help us reach our ambition of an 80% employment rate, and is fairer for all.”