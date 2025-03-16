Newcastle United fans celebrate end of 56-year trophy drought

Newcastle city centre ground to a halt as the Toon Army celebrated the end of the club’s 56-year trophy drought.

Drivers tooted their horns in celebration outside St James’ Park to mark Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Many fans were not alive the last time the club won a domestic trophy 70 years ago and it is 56 years since they won in Europe – the Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1969.

After watching along with several thousands other supporters at a fanzone in Newcastle, Brian Ramshaw, 65, said: “We have always been the bridesmaid, never the bride … but not today, not today.”

He pointed to his black and white scarf featuring the late manager Sir Bobby Robson and said: “Bring it home for Bobby.”

Kelly Wood, 39, from North Shields, North Tyneside, was wearing a plastic poncho and said she had been swilled with beer when the goals went in.

Her friend Kelly Wood, 28, joked: “Tomorrow should be a bank holiday, we deserve it.”

Liverpool, who have won 38 trophies since Newcastle’s last, were strong favourites to win the cup and are riding high in the Premier League.

But the Magpies outplayed them and left their success-starved fans ready to party.