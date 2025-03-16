Laurence Olivier’s former voice coach now considered UK’s ‘oldest’ podcaster

A centenarian who formerly worked as Lord Laurence Olivier’s voice coach has said it is “enjoyable” to be considered the “oldest” podcaster in the UK.

George Hall, a teacher at the Royal Academy of Music for 30 years, turned 100 years old in early February and started a five-part podcast series with well-known TV and theatre actors including Blackadder actor Sir Tony Robinson, Cold Feet star James Nesbitt and actress Zoe Wanamaker to mark his 100th birthday.

Mr Hall, from Brighton in East Sussex, was previously director of an acting course at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (Central) in London and taught at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama as well as Yale University in the US.

His students include various actors such as Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston and The Diplomat actor Rufus Sewell.

Mr Hall studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 1949 (Square Elephant Productions)

He said he feels surprised to be considered the “oldest” podcaster in the UK as he hopes to share his stories with his former pupils in his podcast, George Hall at 100.

“It was a surprise to be described as possibly the UK’s ‘oldest’ podcaster but it is very enjoyable,” the centenarian told the PA news agency.

“It is very interesting and enjoyable to know that my stories about various theatre and TV actors are being remembered in the podcasts.”

Mr Hall studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 1949 alongside actress Dame Joan Plowright and later became a voice coach for her husband, Lord Olivier.

In the first podcast episode, he tells the story of Dame Joan asking Mr Hall to keep their then-secret relationship at the time under wraps from the press, and claims Lord Olivier was “going through a phase of being absolutely obsessed about colonic irrigation”.

He said his friends and family encouraged him to start a short-series podcast sharing his stories over various encounters with famous faces to celebrate his landmark birthday.

“I was approached by a group of friends and former students who suggested I make the podcast series with them as part of my birthday celebrations,” he said.

Mr Hall’s second podcast episode includes Blackadder actor and former Central student, Sir Tony Robinson, who interviews the centenarian about his childhood and early theatre memories.

The third podcast episode with BBC’s Dear John actress Belinda Lang, TV presenter Fern Britton and Only Fools and Horses actress Tessa Peake-Jones, was published on Thursday, and the fourth instalment will be available soon.

Peake-Jones credits Mr Hall for “transforming my life” after he offered her a place at Central, which she attended in the 1970s.

“George Hall has more energy and passion for theatre than anyone I have ever met – even now, at 100,” she said.

“He single-handedly transformed my life the day he offered me a place at drama school. I had no idea until I went there that other people (students and staff) could be in love with theatre as I was.”

Mr Hall continues to give weekly lectures via Zoom about the history of music to post-graduate students at the Royal Academy of Music.

He has encouraged people to “try new things” particularly for those considering starting their own podcast.

“If anyone else is thinking of starting a podcast I’d just say that it is always good to try new things,” he said.

Mr Hall’s podcast is available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.