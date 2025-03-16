Disabled to get ‘right to try’ work without risk of losing benefits

Disabled people will have the right to try employment without the risk of losing their benefits under plans set to be announced as part of the Government’s welfare reforms.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to announce legislation to introduce a “right to try guarantee” that will prevent people receiving health-related benefits from having their entitlements automatically re-assessed if they enter employment.

The move is said to be in response to surveys suggesting disabled people and those with long-term health conditions fear they will not get their benefits back if they try employment, but it does not work out.

A recent Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) survey found 200,000 people receiving health-related or disability benefits were ready to work if the right job or support was available.

Almost four million working-age adults in England and Wales currently claim incapacity or disability benefits, up from 2.8 million before the pandemic.

A Government source said: “The broken welfare system we inherited is trapping thousands of people in a life on benefits with no means of support, or any hope for a future of life in work.

“It doesn’t account for the reality of people’s health conditions, many of whom fear that they will be punished for taking a chance on work.

“As part of our plan for change, our reforms will deliver fairness and opportunity for disabled people, and those with long-term health conditions, protecting the welfare system so it is sustainable for the future and will always be there for those who need it.”

Ms Kendall’s announcement comes as Labour is expected to unveil a series of welfare reforms next week as it attempts to cut the benefits bill.

Downing Street has warned that without action, benefits will “swallow more taxpayers’ money and leave more people trapped in a life of unemployment and inactivity”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has previously said the Government must “get a grip” on benefits, but uncertainty about Labour’s plans have led to some of the party’s backbenchers to express concern about the potential impact on disabled people.

The SNP has also attacked the Government, saying Sir Keir Starmer should “apologise” to disabled people for “allowing damaging speculation to run wild”.

Kirsty Blackman, the party’s work and pensions spokeswoman, said any planned cuts to disability payments should be “abandoned” and accused Labour of “deliberately fuelling speculation” in the media about its intentions.

James Taylor, executive director at disability charity Scope, said giving disabled people “greater confidence to try work” was “a good move”, but warned against making significant cuts to benefits.

He said: “We hope that releasing news of this scheme at this time isn’t a smokescreen designed to blur the lines between in and out of work benefits.

“(Personal independence payment) exists because life costs more if you are disabled. It isn’t an out of work benefit.

“Making it harder to get benefits will just push even more disabled people into poverty, not into jobs.”

Asked about Labour’s welfare plans during a press conference on Saturday, Sir Keir said: “I have made the principles clear enough. We need to support those who need support, and to protect them.

“But at the same time we need to make sure that we support and protect those who need to and are able to get into work, which the current arrangements I don’t think adequately do.

“That’s why it’s important we make the case for reforming welfare, which is what we are doing.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Labour is failing to take the action needed to tackle the unsustainable welfare bill.

“Their inaction has already cost the taxpayer £2.5 billion and counting.

“The Conservatives are united in the belief that those who can work should, which is why we had a bold plan at the election to save £12 billion from the welfare bill.

“Labour have done no original thinking of their own. The dithering, delay and division over the need to bring spending on benefits down is not fair for British taxpayers.”