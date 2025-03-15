What the papers say – March 15

The nation’s papers are led by the Prime Minister’s stern words for Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report Sir Keir Starmer has warned the Russian leader not to “play games” over a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Times says a million Britons face having their benefits cut under a Labour overhaul of the welfare system.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ planned spending cuts have prompted concerns from a number of ministers, according to the FT Weekend.

The Daily Mail says Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle recruited a former lobbyist who gave him several all-expenses-paid junkets.

The Daily Mirror leads with the stalker of Cheryl Tweedy being jailed for 16 weeks for turning up at the Girls Aloud star’s home.

The Daily Express reports Dame Esther Rantzen has celebrated a decision by GPs’ leaders to end their opposition to assisted dying legislation.

The Sun leads with England manager Thomas Tuchel claiming he has to earn the right to sing the national anthem.