Rats and other rodents posing ‘huge’ public health risk amid ongoing bin strike

The build-up of refuse caused by Birmingham’s ongoing bin collection strike poses a huge public health danger, with rodents flourishing on a “banquet” of rotting food, pest control experts have warned.

Nearly 400 council bin workers in Birmingham began indefinite strike action on Tuesday as part of a row over jobs and pay, with the Unite union saying the city council could end the dispute “by agreeing to pay a decent rate of pay”.

Birmingham City Council has said the “escalation” of industrial action will mean greater disruption to residents despite a “fair and reasonable offer” made to Unite members.

Uncollected rubbish in the Stirchley area of Birmingham on Friday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The council also disputes Unite’s claims that 150 workers could lose £8,000 per year in pay, and insists plans to restructure the service are a crucial part of the authority’s efforts to become financially sustainable.

Commenting on the public health implications of the ongoing dispute, Grahame Turner, technical manager at the National Pest Technicians Association (NPTA), advised residents to take uncollected waste to a tip themselves where possible.

He said: “This is a huge public health danger, and what we’re seeing in Birmingham is incredibly concerning.

“Pests like rats, mice and even squirrels are on the lookout for easy meals at this time of year, and easily accessible waste is an open invitation.

“Rotting food is an absolute banquet to them, and Birmingham is already extremely vulnerable due to previous strikes and infestation levels of rodents that are observed within urban areas.”

He added: “Once rodents arrive to feast on your overflowing bins, there is a risk that they will explore other parts of the location, seeking warmth, shelter, and more food.

“Rodents aren’t just a nuisance – they can pose serious health risks to you and your family. Rats and mice are known to carry diseases such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonella, which can spread through their droppings, urine, and even by contaminating food supplies.

“They can also cause serious structural damage by chewing through electrical wiring, insulation and even plumbing, creating fire hazards and costly repairs.”

Police on hand at a refuse depot as the indefinite strike began (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Leaving waste out on the street in plastic bags presents a real risk of encouraging rodents, Mr Turner said, adding: “If possible, store uncollected rubbish in sealed boxes, bins, or similar containers and if you are able to, taking waste to a local recycling centre or tip will also help reduce the risk of attracting pests.

“For the sake of your health and your family’s wellbeing, we strongly advise people to take action to minimise the impact of missed collections, even if you believe you shouldn’t have to on principle.”

Unite has warned bin disruption in the city could stretch into the summer after refuse workers voted in favour of extending their strike mandate over the council’s use of temporary labour to “undermine” their industrial action.

Unite said its members face pay cuts after the scrapping of waste collection and recycling officer roles, despite already voluntarily accepting cuts to pay and terms and conditions after the council declared bankruptcy.

Earlier this week the council said 90 waste collection crews were still out collecting bins, out of a total of 200, with residents being urged still to put their bins out for crews to collect when they could.

It has also said the door is still open to talks and it “would encourage Unite to come back to the table”.