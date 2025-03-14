What the papers say – March 14

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to abolish NHS England takes centre stage on several of Friday’s front pages.

The Guardian, Metro and the Financial Times splash on the Prime Minister’s plans to slash bureaucracy and bring the health system’s management “back into democratic control”.

Meanwhile, the i Paper labels the move as an “NHS revolution”, while the Independent calls Sir Keir’s decision “astonishing”.

The Daily Mail’s front page celebrates the end of what it calls the “world’s biggest quango” in a bid to improve care.

The Times and Daily Telegraph report Vladimir Putin has told Donald Trump he would be open to the “idea” of a ceasefire deal, but would only agree to it on his own terms.

But the Daily Express says the Russian leader has warned there are “nuances” to him backing the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

The Daily Mirror leads on an appeal from the family of stabbing victim Elianne Andam, who have begged teenagers to “put the knives down”.