Taoiseach downplays gala dinner protest by evangelical Christian family

Irish premier Micheal Martin has downplayed the impact of the disruption caused when a protesting evangelical Christian family were forcibly removed from a gala dinner he was attending in Washington DC.

Three members of the high profile Burke family from Co Mayo in Ireland were intercepted by security personnel and police as they entered the floor of the Ireland Funds event in the US capital as part of a transgender related demonstration.

They shouted loudly as they were pulled back through curtains surrounding the main dining space during a speech on Thursday evening by the head coach of the Washington Commanders NFL team Dan Quinn.

Chaotic scenes ensued as law enforcement officers grappled with them and forcibly removed them from the National Building Museum.

Isaac Burke is ejected from the Ireland Funds 33th National Gala dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Mr Martin described the incident as “regrettable” but refused to criticise security arrangements that enabled the Burkes, who had been protesting outside the venue with placards earlier in the evening, to gain entry into the event.

Members of the family have been involved in protests and legal disputes in Ireland arising out of the suspension of Enoch Burke from his job as a teacher.

Mr Burke was imprisoned for contempt of court for refusing to stay away from the school where he worked.

The dispute stemmed from incidents over a request from the school’s then-principal to address a student by a new name and the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke argued his suspension was unlawful and went against his right to express his religious beliefs.

His mother Martina and two of his siblings – Ammi and Isaac – shouted criticism of the Taoiseach as they were taken from the building on Thursday evening.

The Taoiseach was asked about the incident as he spoke to reporters in the US capital on Friday morning at the start of his last day of traditional engagements in the US ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

“I think it didn’t significantly, in any way, kind of disrupt,” he said.

“If anything, I think coach Dan Quinn handled it in his stride. I think it was regrettable that incident happened.

“People have a right to protest in a proper way and that is not a proper way, to attempt to maybe disrupt an event that was to honour people who have been of such service to Ireland in the US and people of the Irish-American diaspora who really are not involved in anything to do with this issue.”

Mr Martin said he and the Irish Government have been “very clear” and “very strong” in relation to the rights of transgender people.

He said Ireland has managed to avoid “culture wars” over the issue and he urged everyone to come at the subject with a respect for human dignity and people’s rights.

The Taoiseach described the security arrangements at the Ireland Funds gala as “balanced, firm and strong”.

Mr Martin said he could not fault the security detail: “People have been very attentive, very focused.”

He added: “There has to be balance in all of this and it was a joyous occasion last evening and people were very happy. So you have to let the free flow happen too in terms of people enjoying themselves.”

Members of Enoch Burke’s family outside the National Building Museum after being ejected (Niall Carson/PA)

Quinn, who was making a speech after being honoured with an award by the Ireland Funds philanthropic organisation, tried to make light of the disruption, joking the incident was like being at a game of the Commanders’ divisional rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Burke family have protested against supports for transgender people, which they describe as anti-Christian.

The family members entered the gala venue around 15 minutes after Mr Martin had concluded his own speech at the event, which is a key fixture in the Irish American calendar in the US capital ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Earlier in the evening, the same family members stood outside the building, accompanied by Mr Burke’s father Sean, holding placards highlighting their campaign.

After they were later ejected from the event, the family members continued to articulate criticism of Mr Martin and Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris as they stood on the pavement outside the building, surrounded by members of the media delegation that accompanied the Taoiseach to Washington.

“The Irish people live in fear, teachers are afraid to go to schools,” said Martina Burke.

“Every single child is taught LGBTQ+, bisexual, transgender as fact, it’s a sad day. It’s a sad day for Ireland. We need President Trump to know the truth but Micheal Martin is fooling them.”

Mrs Burke repeatedly said she did not want to speak to the Irish media, accusing them of working for the Irish Government and the judiciary.

“The Government and the judiciary are all working together, silencing the people. We are slaves in Ireland. You’re fake journalists – you have no right to be here,” she said.

Isaac Burke added: “Enoch Burke was in prison for 513 days.”

Ammi Burke claimed: “Micheal Martin is stripping Enoch Burke of his salary.”

At one point, police officers moved the family away from the entrance to the building and asked them to stand further along the pavement.