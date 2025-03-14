Stephen Flynn passes SNP Holyrood election vetting alongside current and ex-MPs

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has passed party vetting to run for Holyrood next year, the PA news agency understands.

Mr Flynn previously announced plans to stand for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat currently held by MSP Audrey Nicoll, but backed off the idea following a backlash inside and outside the party.

Ms Nicoll said earlier this year she will not seek re-election in the seat, but denied it had anything to do with Mr Flynn, who has not announced his future plans.

Audrey Nicoll announced earlier this year she will stand down from the seat Mr Flynn has targeted (Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to Holyrood Magazine, current MPs Dave Doogan and Stephen Gethins would also be allowed to stand, while a raft of former MPs have passed vetting.

Among their number is former deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald, plus Alison Thewliss, Alyn Smith, Tommy Sheppard, Amy Callaghan and David Linden.

Scottish Government special advisers Jack Middleton and Marco Biagi have also been approved, as well as the party’s national secretary Alex Kerr, who announced on Friday he will seek the nomination for Baillieston and Shettleston – a seat currently held by John Mason, who was kicked out of the SNP last year after previously saying he would not run again.

Vetting is just one step in the selection process, potential candidates will still have to secure the nomination for a seat or be placed on a regional list by the party.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and move Scotland towards independence.”