Second union announces strike at Scottish Water as pay talks break down

A second union representing Scottish Water workers has announced strike action in a dispute with executives over pay following a breakdown in talks.

Unite said an initial 24-hour walkout will take place on March 28, with the union warning more industrial action is “inevitable”.

Previous scheduled industrial action was postponed to allow talks through the conciliation service Acas.

Unite has criticised Scottish Water executives, alleging they used the talks as a means to “water down” an offer made to staff and fall back on what the union termed “an inferior” deal.

Around 500 members working for Scottish Water are expected to take part in the industrial action.

GMB Scotland announced on Thursday that its members will walk out on March 28, while Unison has said it is preparing for strike action too.

Unite boss Sharon Graham claimed a ‘culture of arrogance’ has gripped Scottish Water (PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s membership at Scottish Water is at the end of the road with the duplicitous behaviour of excessively paid executives.

“Strike action will now hit Scottish Water very soon, with more days of action inevitable due to a culture of arrogance gripping the public body.

“Unite will fully support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water.”

The union said the offer withdrawn at Acas talks on Wednesday, which had already been rejected, amounted to a basic pay rise of 3.4% or at least £1,400 for those on the lowest grades over a nine-month period from July 2024 to April 2025.

Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite agreed to postpone previous rounds of industrial action to give conciliation talks a chance so we could try to find a breakthrough in the dispute.

“Instead, Scottish Water has used the talks as a device to string us along while watering down their existing proposals which is unacceptable to our membership.”

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.