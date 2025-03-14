Met Police impose conditions on three separate protests in London at the weekend

The Metropolitan Police are preparing for a busy weekend ahead involving three separate protests with conditions imposed on each demonstration.

A demonstration organised under the Palestine Coalition, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Stop the War, will gather at 1pm on Saturday in Piccadilly near Green Park station before marching to Whitehall for a rally.

A counter-protest, organised by the group Stop the Hate, will also be taking place in Coventry Street, near Piccadilly Circus, police said.

The Met Police have imposed conditions under the Public Order Act on both demonstrations meaning participants of the pro-Palestine demonstrations must not assemble before 12pm and must remain along a prescribed route, namely Piccadilly to Haymarket to Cockspur Street to Whitehall, for the procession.

Police have imposed conditions on the protests (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Palestine Coalition, PSC and National Demonstration for Palestine rally, including any stages being used, must remain within a certain area of Whitehall while the assembly is required to conclude by 4.30pm.

Similarly, participants in the Stop the Hate protest or any assembly protesting against the National Demonstration for Palestine march must remain within a specified area on Coventry Street.

Another protest, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China is scheduled to take place outside the Royal Mint at the north end of Tower Bridge at 3pm in opposition to plans to build a new Chinese Embassy on the site.

This demonstration is also subject to conditions meaning attendees must gather in a specified area in Mansell Street.

Tens of thousands of football fans are also expected in the capital at the weekend ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

In previous years, Trafalgar Square has been a favourite gathering spot for fans but on Saturday the area will be closed because of ongoing preparations for St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday, police said.