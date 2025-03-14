Man arrested after woman hit by car on driveway in Leeds dies

A man has been arrested after a woman died when she was hit by a car on the driveway of a home.

The crash, involving a Hyundai Tucson, occurred off cul-de-sac Lea Mill Park Drive in Yeadon, Leeds, at around 2.40pm on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers said the woman had been a passenger in the car and was hit after she had exited it.

It is understood the car may have been accidentally turned on whilst on the drive, causing it to move forwards or backwards.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further inquiries, the force said.

Officers have asked anyone who may have been in the area or seen the incident to come forward, calling the force on 101 or going online quoting reference 13240143144.