High Court case over Kurt Zouma transfer commission to be stayed

A High Court claim between a football agent and a former director of Chelsea Football Club over the transfer of player Kurt Zouma will be paused for arbitration, a judge has said.

Saif Alrubie brought legal action against Marina Granovskaia, claiming that he was owed commission for arranging the transfer and that she induced the breach of a contract between him and the west London club.

The London court previously heard that Ms Granovskaia’s position is there was no contract between Mr Alrubie and the club, and there was no breach.

Saif Alrubie arrives at Southwark Crown Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Zouma transferred to West Ham in the summer of 2021 and the total transfer fee is disputed between Mr Alrubie and Ms Granovskaia.

At a hearing last month, Kendrah Potts, for Ms Granovskaia, said the claim against Chelsea has gone to an out-of-court arbitration process and that the claim against her client should follow the same route.

However, Jonathan Crystal, for Mr Alrubie, said in written submissions that it should be heard in public, adding that the transfer fee dispute has been a “constant source of frustration” for his client.

But in a judgment on Friday, Judge David Quest KC said that the High Court proceedings would be stayed to allow for arbitration.

He said: “I am satisfied that Ms Granovskaia has shown that she and Mr Alrubie are parties to the Rule K arbitration agreement and that the present claim for inducing breach of contract is a matter within the scope of the agreement, and that Mr Alrubie has not shown that the agreement is null, void, inoperative or incapable of being performed.”

Mr Alrubie was ordered to pay Ms Granovskaia’s costs, including £150,000 to be paid within 14 days.