Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales to deny alleged Russian bribery charges

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has indicated he will deny taking bribes to make favourable statements about Russia in the European Parliament.

Nathan Gill, 51, is charged with eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Gill allegedly made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, which were “supportive of a particular narrative” which would “benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine”.

Gill is the former leader of Reform UK in Wales

The defendant is alleged to have been tasked by Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money.

On Friday, Gill, of Anglesey, north Wales, appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The defendant’s lawyer Clare Ashcroft indicated he would deny the charges against him but asked that he not be asked to formally enter pleas yet.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC told the court the charges related to the defendant’s time as a member of the European Parliament.

The comments were allegedly made in the European Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)

He said that charges had been authorised against the defendant’s alleged co-conspirator Voloshyn, who is believed to be out of the jurisdiction.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing for July 18 and a provisional trial before a High Court judge from June 29 2026 at the Old Bailey.

The defendant stood in the dock wearing a blue striped tie and grey suit, and spoke only to confirm his identity during the hearing.

Addressing the defendant at the end of the hearing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: “I’m going to release you on bail on the same conditions as before.”

Gill is bailed on condition that he surrender his passport, is not to obtain international travel documents and not to contact Voloshyn.

Gill is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and with eight counts of bribery (Lucy North/PA)

The conspiracy to commit bribery charge alleges Gill conspired with Voloshyn and “others” between January 1 2018 and February 1 2020, and that he accepted “quantities of money in cash” which was “improper performance by him of his function or activity as the holder” of a position in the European Parliament.

The other bribery offences are alleged to have taken place between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.

Gill was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, the court also heard.

He was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.

The defendant led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.