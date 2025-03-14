Ex-Manchester United player Brandon Williams pleads guilty to dangerous driving

Former Manchester United footballer Brandon Williams has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after being caught doing almost 100mph.

Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023, according to the Crown Prosecution service (CPS).

He pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court on Friday to dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance, the CPS said.

Chester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Williams, who was contracted to Manchester United at the time – but was loaned to Ipswich Town during the 2023-24 season, was with a female passenger and was driving at up to 99mph in a 70mph zone, with a balloon at his mouth.

The CPS said the woman was seen filming them at one point on her phone, adding that it was clear to witnesses that the car was out of control.

The car collided with a blue Ford Fiesta at around 6.17pm before crashing into the central reservation.

There was extensive damage to Williams’ car, damage to the offside on the Ford Fiesta with a wheel missing, as well as damage to the central reservation.

The CPS said witnesses called the police and Williams was breathalysed, but the test was negative.

The former Premier League footballer was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and then taken to Middlewich custody suite.

The CPS said Williams admitted he was the driver of the Audi in a prepared statement, but denied it was out of control and blamed the collision on the actions of another driver that forced him to swerve into the central reservation.

He was asked about the witnesses who saw him with a balloon at his mouth, but he replied, “no comment”, the CPS said.

Williams was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.

He will be sentenced on May 9 at Chester Crown Court.

Andrew Madden, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Brandon Williams’ driving on that day clearly fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

“Expert analysis showed that he was driving at 99mph four seconds before he hit the Ford Fiesta.

“Witnesses said Williams kept speeding up and then breaking sharply. It was clear he wasn’t in control of the vehicle.

“The driving was erratic and the speed was grossly excessive. Eventually, Williams lost control completely and crashed.

“It is fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed. To drive at 99mph in those circumstances was extremely dangerous and placed the lives of other road users at serious risk of harm.

“The Crown Prosecution Service wishes to thank the witnesses for supporting this prosecution.”

In June last year, Manchester United announced that Williams would leave the club at the end of his contract.

The club said Williams “has been with the Reds since the age of nine” and “succeeded in rising through the ranks”.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote “Once a red always a red.”