Bus driver avoids jail over death of Windrush pensioner

A bus driver who hit and killed a Windrush pensioner as she crossed the road has avoided jail.

Ozdemir Zia, 77, hit Edna McLean, 83, as he turned his double-decker near Woolwich Arsenal station, south-east London, on September 11 2021.

Zia, of Kidbrooke, south-east London, was convicted of causing her death by careless driving and was sentenced on Friday to 15 months in custody, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 12 rehabilitation activity days and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Nigel Lickley KC told Zia: “You made a momentary error. You did not intend to hurt her, let alone kill her.

“I suspect you had other things to consider when you drove towards Mrs McLean. You are being punished every day.”

He went on: “Mrs McLean came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. She made a good life for herself and her family.

“Instead of living their final years together, their long marriage has ended – not by illness but by Mrs McLean’s untimely death.”

Mrs McLean’s son, Patrick Gordon, told the court: “A sudden death in any family causes devastation and my family is of no exception.”

He described his mother’s love for cricket, football and Caribbean food, adding: “My older brother Mark can’t handle the pain of being in the same room as the person who caused the death of my mother – that’s why he’s not here today.

“Every day he asks me why wasn’t he paying attention – why wasn’t he being careful? Only one person can answer this question.”

He criticised the defendant for not showing compassion for the hurt he had caused his family.

Addressing the defendant, he added: “We will never recover from her killing, and I hold you responsible.

“Today I want you to understand the absolute devastation you have caused to my family.”

In a victim impact statement read on his behalf, Mrs McLean’s widower, Clarence McLean, said he was “in pieces”.

“Her life was taken by a careless driver who is still freely walking about,” he said.

“I don’t know if I can forgive this man because I will have to live the rest of my life knowing her death could have been avoided.”

The court heard Zia had a previous conviction in 2018 for careless driving after he drove into the back of a bus.

Yogain Chandarana, mitigating, said it was a “sad and sorry situation”.

He told the court it was a “momentary lapse of concentration” and something “he will live with forever.”

Mr Chandarana said: “Mr Zia has been advised not to send any letters expressing remorse because as we know they can be interpreted in a certain way.”

Previously, CCTV footage showed the moment Zia’s double-decker bus struck Mrs McLean, followed by members of the public rushing to her aid.

Mrs McLean suffered brain injuries in the collision and was airlifted to hospital, where she died two days later.

Speaking to police at the scene, Zia said he had not seen Mrs McLean until immediately before the collision and then applied the brakes.

He added that pedestrians “do not always look before crossing the road”.

The court heard from traffic collision experts that Zia’s view was obscured by another bus and a pillar inside his vehicle, which created a blind spot.