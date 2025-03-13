What the papers say – March 13

The impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium imports features among a range of stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Metro reports Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to join worldwide reprisals on the decision, while the Daily Mirror leads with fears over job losses for the British steel industry.

Elsewhere, the i Paper and The Guardian say planned cuts to sickness and disability benefits could be watered down due to opposition from Labour MPs.

The Daily Telegraph carries comment from Sir Keir, who warns the British state has become “overcautious and flabby”.

The US president has warned Russia to sign the ceasefire deal with Ukraine or face economic devastation, according to The Times.

Back at home, the Daily Mail reports a record number of Britons are part of the 40% tax bracket.

The Daily Express says the Queen has sent a message of support to French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot.

The Financial Times reports Britain’s top financial regulators have axed plans to impose stricter rules for diversity and inclusion following criticism from politicians and businesses.

The Sun says celebrity couple Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a baby girl.