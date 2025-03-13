Swinney meeting Trump’s son for talks

Scotland’s First Minister is meeting one of US President Donald Trump’s sons.

John Swinney is having talks on Thursday with Eric Trump, the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation – which has two golf resorts in Scotland.

A spokesman for Mr Swinney refused to give the timing or location for the meeting.

But he said it is a “routine” meeting between the First Minister and a business leader.

John Swinney is meeting Eric Trump on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking about Eric Trump, the spokesman said: “He is a business leader and an employer in Scotland.

“The First Minister, Deputy First Minister and other ministers regularly meet business figures who employ in Scotland and invest in Scotland.

“This is not a political meeting, it is a business meeting.”

It comes after Donald Trump’s private jet was reported to have landed at Edinburgh Airport earlier on Thursday.

The billionaire tycoon is now in his second term in the Oval Office after winning the 2024 presidential election against Democrat Kamala Harris – who was endorsed by Mr Swinney.