Scottish Government acts to tackle Euro 2028 ticket touts

The Scottish Government is looking to crack down on “unscrupulous ticket touts” before Scotland jointly hosts Euro 2028.

Legislation has been introduced at Holyrood to ban the reselling of football tickets for a profit, either online or in person.

Scotland will host some of the games at the tournament, which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland.

A total of 24 national teams will take part in Euro 2028, with matches to be staged at various locations including Glasgow’s Hampden stadium in June and July of that year.

Richard Lochhead said the Scottish Government wants to ‘tackle unscrupulous ticket touts’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Uefa European Championship (Scotland) Bill, which still has to be passed by MSPs, also sets out plans to restrict street trading and outdoor advertising within designated event zones.

Breaching the laws could see fines of up to £20,000 imposed, with unlimited penalties for the most serious offences.

Scottish business minister Richard Lochhead said: “Hosting Euro 2028 is an opportunity for Scotland to shine globally and to welcome thousands of fans to our cities, pubs, restaurants, hotels and communities.

“Our reputation for hosting major sporting and cultural events is known the world over. Hosting one of the most prestigious sporting events is an opportunity to truly cement this legacy.”

Mr Lochhead added the legislation “intends to sustain the integrity of this world-class sporting event and enables us to grab the economic opportunities of the Euros by meeting our obligations as a host nation”.

He said: “That’s why we want to tackle unscrupulous ticket touts and uphold our duties to Uefa as a privileged host nation.”