Rembrandt etching valued at up to £300,000 in Edinburgh auction

An etching by Rembrandt has been valued at up to £300,000 as selected artworks which formerly belonged to internet entrepreneur and philanthropist Hugo Burge are sold at an auction in Edinburgh next week.

Mr Burge, who died two years ago aged 51, collected a wide range of fine art, ceramics and handcrafted furniture which was displayed in his homes at Marchmont House in the Scottish Borders and in London.

The Three Trees, an etching of 1643 by Rembrandt in Mr Burge’s collection, is widely considered to be one of the artist’s greatest landscapes.

It is the most valuable item in the sale, which features more than 300 lots, and is estimated to be worth between £200,000 and £300,000.

Mr Burge’s collection also features arts and crafts furniture, textiles and works of art, modern and contemporary British and Scottish art and craft, 17th-century oak furniture and Asian ceramics.

Other collectors are now being given the opportunity to own these items by bidding in the forthcoming auction, entitled Makers and Creators: Selected Works from the Hugo Burge Collection.

The auction will raise funds for the Hugo Burge Foundation, which aims to support and inspire creativity across the UK.

It offers awards, runs courses, hosts events and funds apprenticeships while also providing free studios and workspaces for artists and craftspeople in the Scottish Borders.

Other standout lots in the upcoming auction include an embroidery by arts and crafts designer and activist William Morris, Vine and Acanthus of 1890, estimated to be worth between £20,000 and £30,000.

The sale also features two paintings by Scottish artist Alison Watt, including Stocking, which was shown in her exhibition A Portrait without Likeness at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2021-22.

It has an estimate of between £8,000 and £12,000.

Several examples of Cotswold School furniture-makers Ernest Gimson and Peter Waals are also being sold, as well as a group of Martin Brothers ceramics.

The Three Trees by Rembrandt (Stewart Attwood/PA)

Author and broadcaster Dr James Fox, creative director of the Hugo Burge Foundation, said: “Hugo was an astute businessman, an enlightened collector and a tireless evangelist for the arts – a man whose enthusiasm and generosity touched the lives of innumerable people and transformed the cultural landscape of the Scottish Borders.

“His philanthropic endeavours are now continued by the Hugo Burge Foundation, a charity which supports the arts, crafts and creative industries all over the United Kingdom.

“The proceeds from this sale will be used to advance its charitable work.

“From a childhood admiration for Ernest Gimson’s furniture to a recent delight in Japanese Imari vases, Hugo’s collecting was rooted in an eye for excellence and a deeply felt belief in creativity.”

Gavin Strang, managing director of Lyon and Turnbull, said: “Having known Hugo for many years and worked with him on several projects, Lyon & Turnbull is honoured to play a part in celebrating and developing his legacy.

“We hope the auction will encourage others to enjoy collecting and to support creative people, just as Hugo did.”

Mr Burge’s collection will be sold live in Edinburgh and online by Lyon and Turnbull on Wednesday, March 19.