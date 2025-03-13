Patrol boat workers vote to strike

Staff who work on patrol boats in the English Channel have voted for strike action in a dispute over allowances.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 100 of its Border Force Maritime members voted by 99% for industrial action.

The union said it has written to the Home Office demanding improved payments.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members have been waiting far too long for this situation to be resolved, with many of them having missed out on money over the last five years.

“It’s shameful that managers needed a strike ballot to focus their minds but the result is a clear message that members aren’t prepared to be messed around any longer.”