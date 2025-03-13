NHS England: What is it and what does it do?

After Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the abolition of NHS England, the PA news agency looks at what NHS England is and what it does.

– What is NHS England and what does it do?

NHS England is a quango – Quasi-Autonomous Non-Governmental Organisation – a body which has a role in the processes of national government, but is not a government department or part of one.

Also known as an arm’s-length body, the organisation oversees the budget, planning, delivery and day-to-day operation of the commissioning side of the NHS in England.

It employs more than 15,000 staff.

In October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the health and social care revenue budget will increase to £200.5 billion in 2025/26 and its ring-fenced sub-budget for NHS England will increase to £192 billion.

– When was it formed?

NHS England was formed 13 years ago following a reorganisation under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition was in government.

However, the current Government claims this change created “burdensome” layers of bureaucracy without any clear lines of accountability.

– Why is it being scrapped?

The Government claims axing NHS England will free up funding for doctors, nurses and frontline workers, as well as cutting red tape to help speed up improvements in the health service.

On a visit to Hull, Sir Keir told one patient the move will reduce the “duplication” of teams that oversee communications and strategy in NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Sir Keir Starmer said the axing of NHS England will increase efficiency in the health service (Oli Scarff/PA)

– What is the Department of Health and Social Care?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is a ministerial department of the Government which is responsible for developing and implementing policies and legislation on health and social care in England.

– What happens now?

Many of NHS England’s functions will be reintegrated into DHSC to create a more efficient centre.

– Will there be job cuts?

According to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, NHS England employs 15,300 staff, with DHSC employing 3,300.

Across both, overall headcount is expected to be reduced by 50%.

– Is there a timeline for this transition?

Mr Streeting told the Commons on Thursday he wanted the transition to be completed in two years.

DHSC said NHS England’s leadership team, comprising Sir Jim Mackey and Dr Penny Dash, will lead the transformation.